‘Proud to be a part of this team’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was buzzing with his teammates after a famous Anfield victory

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped kick-start the Liverpool comeback against Leicester City and was a crucial part of a memorable Anfield night.

Our No.15 has been awarded a lot more game time than in previous years, in this campaign, and has been taking them with both hands in a solid season so far.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder was a positive member of a great team performance and shared his thoughts on the game via his social media, after the match.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Unbelievable character from everyone tonight! Proud to be a part of this team‘.

Scoring our first goal to help get belief into the fans and his teammates, the former Arsenal man then also calmly dispatched his penalty which aided our route to the semi-final against his former team.

As long as he remains fit, the attacking midfielder will remain crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s team for the rest of this season and his Liverpool career.

You can view Oxlade-Chamberlain’s upload via his Instagram page:

