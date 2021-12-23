Reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s match winning triple substitution from some Liverpool fans, in appreciation for the perfect changes

Jurgen Klopp showed his brilliance once again as he steered his Liverpool side to the semi-finals, thanks largely to an inspired triple substitution.

Despite it being a disappointing moment for Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio and Tyler Morton, the boss had to make some changes in an attempt to claw back a two goal deficit.

At half-time, on came a raise in quality and experience after the introduction of Ibou Konate, James Milner and Diogo Jota and they helped turn the game on its head.

Many supporters took to social media to wax lyrical over the changes made by the German and here’s a selection of the best:

Unbelievable substitutions by Klopp at half time. Kelleher you little beauty. Turned up in that shootout 💪 Buzzing – let's get ourselves a domestic trophy this year! UP THE FUCKING REDS 🔴#LFC #YNWA — ꜱᴇᴀɴ (@SEANxLFC) December 22, 2021

Great substitutions made by klopp. What a come back. We are Liverpool — lemekani (@lemekani) December 22, 2021

Takumi Minamino with the equaliser to send the Liverpool fans into delirium, what a turnaround by the tireless host, klopp substitutions in the second half shows how he wanted it.#LEILIV #CarabaoCup — Olanrewaju Akanbi (@Ola_footies_) December 22, 2021

The substitution choices and tactical methods that made the difference tonight. Klopp is a great coach! — MyMouthNoGood (@demonizedspecie) December 22, 2021

Some may have argued the more experienced players should have started the game but given the hectic festive period, COVID issues and caliber of the competition, these changes were inevitable.

It’s always good to give the kids a chance and if it doesn’t work out, having the experience to come and save the day is also key – that’s why our boss is the best in the business.

