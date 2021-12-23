Takumi Minamino’s 17-word Instagram post as Japanese international scores a late equaliser in quarter-final victory

Takumi Minamino scored a huge goal for Liverpool last night as his 94th minute equaliser set-up some penalty shootout heroics from Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Japanese international played the full game, with his moment of glory coming with one of the last kicks of the ball, turning a James Milner assist into the back of the net after a brilliant chested control.

Despite missing the opportunity to win the game from the spot, our No.18 was rightfully proud of his and the team’s achievements as he shared a post on social media:

The 26-year-old said: ‘What a night! Great team performance and mentality. It couldn’t have been done without the incredible support‘.

His left-footed strike was taken calmly and was scored at a crucial part of the match, in what will probably be regarded as his best Anfield moment to date.

Let’s hope for plenty more big goals from the former RB Salzurg man, as we head into the semi-finals.

You can view the post on Minamino’s Instagram page:

