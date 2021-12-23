Thiago shares FaceTime tweet as midfielder continues to isolate

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time and has taken to his social media account to show an image of him on facetime to his family.

The Spanish midfielder was absent from his side’s recent trip to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and was also not involved in the EFL Cup victory of Leicester yesterday.

The 30-year-old appears to have grown a rather fancy moustache during his few days in quarantine but is hopefully not feeling the effects of the virus too much.

It’s unclear whether the former Bayern Munich man is isolating in a hotel or if he’s simply keeping himself away from his family in another room of the house.

There is never a good time to contract the virus, but at Christmas and a time when family time means more than ever, you’ve got to feel for our midfield maestro.

He shared the images with the caption: Covid times 🤷‍♂💪 #StaySafe 🙏

Hopefully, our No. 6 can make a full recovery and it won’t be long until he’s working his magic on the pitch once again.

You can see Thiago’s tweet below via his Twitter.