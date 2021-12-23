Two Liverpool stars named in talkSPORT’s Premier League Team of 2021

The popular sports radio station talkSPORT has named two Liverpool stars in their Premier League Team of the Year for 2021.

Although this year didn’t see any silverware added to the club’s trophy cabinet, Jurgen Klopp’s men have had an impressive second half to the year, currently sitting second in the Premier League table, with one more game remaining in 2021 – the trip to Leicester on December 28.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are the two players from Jurgen Klopp’s squad to make it into the radio station’s Team of the Year, Chelsea had the most players included with three.

England international Alexander-Arnold has eight Premier League assists to his name this season, that’s one less than his Egyptian teammate who is also the league’s top goalscorer with 15 goals to his name.

As quoted on their website, talkSPORT praised Trent and the fact he appears to improve each season, saying:

‘The full-back keeps on getting better, season after season.

‘A big part of why Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are able to score so many goals is down to the incredible standard of Alexander-Arnold’s playmaking from out wide.

‘The academy product has been superb for Jurgen Klopp and, aged 23, is already set for his biggest season ever with two goals and 11 assists in 19 games, so far.’

They also heaped praise on ‘sensational’ Salah saying:

‘Salah has quite simply been sensational this season for Liverpool with a series of incredible goals, assists and match-winning performances.

‘The ‘Egyptian King’ has spearheaded the Reds this season with 15 goals and nine assists in 18 games and has been a big reason why they are fighting for another Premier League title.

‘Right now, though, everyone associated with Liverpool will be worried about Salah’s contract situation with his current deal ending in 2023.

‘The club’s hierarchy should do all they can to ensure he remains with the club until he retires.’

The full Team of 2021 is: Edouard Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Decland rice, Mason Mount, Bernardo Silva, Mo Salah, Heung-min Son and Jamie Vardy.