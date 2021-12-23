(Video) Compilation of Naby Keita’s phenomenal second-half cameo that helped drag Liverpool to the semi-final

Naby Keita amassed more highlights in a 30 minute Anfield stint, than many manage across a whole season.

Our No.8 was part of a surprising yet inspired substitution as he replaced Jordan Henderson and helped turn the game on its head against Leicester City.

The 26-year-old has failed to hit the heights of what many Liverpool fans expected when he signed in 2018 but when he produces performances like this Carabao Cup cameo, many remain excited of what he could provide if he remains consistently fit and in form.

One-twos, nutmegs, shots on goals and linking the play together with some tidy footwork and key passes, the Guinean was so impressive on what was a famous Anfield night.

All of that was topped off with an expertly dispatched penalty that found the top corner and helped guide the Reds to face Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Plenty more performances like that for the rest of the season please Naby!

You can watch the Keita compilation

Naby Keita vs Leicester pic.twitter.com/1U2ApIQnYv — LFCComps (@LFC_Comps) December 22, 2021

