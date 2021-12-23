(Video) Diogo Jota brilliantly wins the mental games with Kasper Schmeichel before scoring the winning penalty

Kasper Schmeichel attempted to psych out Diogo Jota ahead of the vital penalty but it didn’t go well for the Leicester City ‘keeper.

Our No.20 had a lot of pressure on putting Liverpool through to the semi-finals and the Danish stopper tried his best to put him off the task at hand.

Having already found the back of the net, our Portuguese forward was confident enough to play along with the mind games in an elite example of holding his nerve.

With Takumi Minamino already missing a potentially match-winning penalty, Anfield waited in bated breath to see if it would be second time lucky.

As the 25-year-old walked up to the penalty spot, the son of Peter Schmeichel stood on his goal line and then dropped the ball at his feet as he awaited our man to come and collect it.

Instead of joining in with the petulant games, the ultimate match winner just stood by the penalty spot and waited for the referee to collect the ball in what was a major power play.

Well done to the man with 12 goals in 22 games this season and it’s safe to say he enjoyed scoring the winner!

You can watch Jota’s mind games with Schmeichel courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Hgf50842682):

#LIVLEI كأس الرابطة | ليفربول 3 (5) × (4) 3 ليستر سيتي | التسديدة الاخيرة وفرحة لاعبي وجماهير ليفربول HD

-via: @MnbrMadrid5 pic.twitter.com/rpxPTsGySH — # (@Hgf50842682) December 22, 2021

