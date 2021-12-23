(Video) Diogo Jota celebrates in front of Leicester City players following Takumi Minamino’s late equaliser

Diogo Jota was pivotal in helping Liverpool progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup as his brilliant form continued.

Our No.20 scored our second goal of the game and the winning penalty, in what was a famous Anfield night under the lights.

When Takumi Minamino put Liverpool back level, all eyes were on the Japanese international as he celebrated in front of an ecstatic Kop end.

However, some eagle eyed fans spotted what the Portuguese forward did after the ball hit the back of the net and many enjoyed the moment after it was shared online.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker collected the ball from the back of the net before appearing to celebrate in front of the Leicester City players inside the box.

His clenched fist probably represented a lot of supporters’, who really enjoyed getting one over a horrible set of opposition fans and players.

You can watch the Jota celebration courtesy of Super Sport (via @_kabir7):

Minamino what a goal 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yOES5zXQOa — kabir (@_kabir7) December 22, 2021

