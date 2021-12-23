(Video) Liverpool fans will love Jota telling Leicester fans to ‘f*ck off’ after penalty winner

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in Wednesday’s EFL Cup win over Leicester at Anfield and the Portugal international told the travelling supporters what to do during his celebration.

The penalty shootout took place at the Anfield Road end of the stadium where the fans from the East Midlands were positioned meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side initially celebrated right in front of the away support.

The Leicester faithful rather disappointingly sang ‘Feed the Scousers’ on numerous occasions during the game and then bizarrely decided to chant ‘Champions of England, you’ll never sing that’.

Also, they decided to sing the song referring to Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea during the 2013/14 campaign, which ultimately mocks their current boss Brendan Rodgers and his failure to win the title with the Reds.

READ MORE: ‘Proud to be a part of this team’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was buzzing with his teammate after a famous Anfield victory

A lack of class from the away fans meant that our Portuguese forward celebrated brilliantly in front of them and got his own revenge.

You can watch a video of our No. 20’s winning penalty and the brilliant celebration that followed below courtesy of ESPN+ (via @Mick_Moran_ on Twitter).

I already loved Diogo Jota but fucking hell this is absolutely boss. The casual ‘fuck off’ at the end. 😂pic.twitter.com/6Ydnb3l4aa — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) December 23, 2021