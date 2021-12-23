(Video) Watch every angle of Minamino’s sublime stoppage time leveller

It may have only been an EFL Cup quarter-final tie but the celebrations inside Anfield when Takumi Minamino netted his 95th-minute equaliser to send the game to penalties had the game feeling like a Champions League knockout tie.

The Reds had trailed Brendan Rodgers’ men 2-0 and 3-1 until a 68th minute Diogo Jota strike and the injury time leveller from the Japan international saw the game go the distance.

The Kop erupted as our No. 18 superbly controlled James Milner’s lobbed pass and slammed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel into the corner of the net.

The 26-year-old became the first player to score three successive League Cup goals since Vladimir Smicer in 2000/01.

Although he may have blazed his penalty over the bar during the penalty shootout, it didn’t end up costing us as Jota’s sudden death penalty saw us through.

You can watch the video of Taki’s go below courtesy of LFCTV (via @MaebyKate on Twitter).