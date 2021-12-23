(Video) Watch league cup hero Minamino proudly tugging the Liverpool badge after netting equaliser

Liverpool ace Taki Minamino was the man of the hour, prior to the penalty shootout against Leicester City, after sealing a remarkable comeback for the Reds with his goal in stoppage time.

After being mobbed by his teammates, the Japanese international turned to the Anfield crowd to proudly tug at his badge.

Though not an out and out starter week after week for our first-team, the former RB Salzburg man has evidently become a beloved figure in this squad for his teammates and the club’s fans.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ThePaulMachin: