(Video) Watch Neco Williams giving it to the Leicester fans following EFL Cup victory in explicit clip

Liverpool defeated Leicester City on penalties at Anfield on Wednesday and during the celebrations, Neco Williams decided to give it to the travelling fans.

The Welsh international put in an impressive display in a more advanced role on the right-wing for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Our No. 76 wasn’t the only player to celebrate ecstatically in front of the Foxes faithful, with Portuguese forward Diogo Jota also tormenting those from the East Midlands with his actions.

The reason for the jubilant celebrations from everyone connected to the home side wasn’t solely down to the victory and the on-field performance, it was also due to the lack of class shown by the Leicester fans during the game with constant chants such as ‘Feed the Scousers’.

The Reds had the last laugh, though, and it was good to see how much the victory meant to the players.

You can watch the video of Williams giving it to the travelling supporters on Twitter (via @Watch_LFC).

Neco Williams was absolutely giving it to the Leicester fans at the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/aP8pdj34IE — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 23, 2021