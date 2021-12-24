2015 reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold signing his first professional contract goes viral with some brilliant and poor takes

Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a fan favourite and mainstay of the Liverpool team and arguably the best right-back in world football.

It’s been a sharp rise for the academy graduate and the tweet that announced his first professional contract has been re-circulated online, of late.

The news in 2015 that a certain ‘midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today‘, had signed his first contract provided some mixed feedback by supporters.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s goal against Manchester City lovingly recreated in cartoon form by Liverpool supporting artist

Here’s a pick of some of the best and worst reactions:

@LFC @trentaa98 he is one of the future stars to look out for! All the best Trent! — MJKN (@muttonnair) October 7, 2015

@LFC Recall King Aly Cissokho — Bayu Chawarizmi ♣ (@chawaredsmi) October 7, 2015

@LFC @trentaa98 well in lad. I know only one person more excited then me & thats @RobGutmann 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Sindy Lights (@sydneyscouse) October 7, 2015

@LFC @trentaa98 possibly a more important signing than Klopp in my opinion. Nice one Trent lad. — Wisdoms of Liverpool (@LFCwisdoms) October 7, 2015

It’s certainly a mixed bag and reading through the six-year-old comments illustrates where the club was at, during that period of time.

Fans begging for Jurgen Klopp to be appointed, didn’t have to wait too long and those who tipped the Scouser for success couldn’t have got it much more right!

This is a really interesting look into the not too distant past and a great barometer of 2015 Liverpool, little did we all know then that the next six years were going to be some of the very best!

You can view the original tweet from 2015, via @LFC:

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!