‘He ticks the boxes’ – Paul Merson names the Premier League striker Liverpool should sign in January

Paul Merson has urged Liverpool to sign Raul Jiminez next month as Jurgen Klopp prepares to lose star-men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane whilst they’re away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Arsenal man compared the Mexican to current Kop favourite Bobby Firmino and believes he ‘ticks the boxes’ for what the Reds boss is looking for.

“Liverpool need to sign a centre forward like Raul Jimenez in January – and not just as cover for the African Nations Cup either. They need someone to come in while Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are away, yes. But I think they need someone for the future too,” Merson told The Daily Star (via HITC).

“They need a player who can put pressure on the front three and help them win league titles consistently for the next few years. It’s no good coming second for the next five years.

“He’s a bigger version of Firmino who scores more goals. He can come short and has that vision. And he has played with Jota enough times at Wolves.

“I think he ticks the boxes. I think it’s a nice signing that. He would come in and not kick up a stink if he isn’t playing every week. That’s what they need.”

Jiminez has only netted three times this season but it does appear that he has the attributes to be a success at one of the league’s so-called ‘bigger’ clubs’.

At 30-years-old, it’s unlikely that Liverpool would make a move for the Wolves No. 9 but you never know.

The former Benfica man has impressed since he joined from the Portuguese club, initially on loan in 2018, then permanently the following year, but since returning from a sickening head injury sustained against Arsenal last year, he has struggled for form.

It took the striker eight months to recover from a fractured skull but it’s great to see him playing regularly again in the Premier League.

Although it’s unlikely that he would make our starting XI, he wouldn’t be a bad option to bring on from the bench.

The January transfer window is certainly going to be an interesting one for us.