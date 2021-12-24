‘I’m happy for the team’s confidence’ – Alisson Becker expresses joy at captaining Liverpool in recent UCL games

Alisson Becker has explained the circumstances in which he was named Liverpool captain for the side’s last two Champions League games.

The Brazillian stopper insists although it was a proud moment to wear the armband, ‘everyone is important’ when it comes to leadership in the squad.

“Usually, in Europe, (the captain) is the most experienced player or with the most games. We recently had a group of four captains, and they all got hurt. Klopp had to choose, opted for Firmino, who had more games. And, in this atypical situation for that moment, the coach opened voting among the players to choose new captains,” Alisson told ESPN Brazil (via Sport Witness).

“[Gini] Wijnaldum also left and that has expanded the captains, now to six. I was one of those voted. I’m happy for the team’s confidence, but regardless of whether it’s the armband or not, I think everyone is important in this leadership issue. As a goalkeeper, that sense of leadership is important.”

The Liverpool No. 1 has kept nine clean sheets so far this term, one behind his Brazilian compatriot Ederson.

There may not be many more situations in which the former Roma man is given the opportunity to wear the armband but it’s great to see that he appreciates the confidence shown in him from his teammates.

It also reflects the ‘keeper’s impressive attitude that he wasn’t overwhelmed by the decision to award him with the captaincy and instead he believes that all of those involved in the squad have responsibility to offer some sort of leadership.