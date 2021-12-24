(Image) Diogo Jota shares family Christmas pictures on social media, days after penalty shoot-out victory

Diogo Jota was one of many heroes against Leicester City and has now been enjoying the festive period with his family.

Our No.20 came off the bench at half-time in the Carabao Cup game to score our second goal and then the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Coming off the back of his heroics, and the news that he will receive a longer festive break given the Leeds United game’s postponement, the Portuguese star was clearly in the celebrating mood.

Pictured with his partner, child and three red jumper adorned dogs, the 25-year-old is looking forward to his second Christmas on Merseyside.

He used the caption: ‘Feliz Natal 🎄🎅‘, as he wished a merry Christmas in Portuguese to all his followers.

Let’s hope he has a great holiday period and that when he returns to action against Leicester City, he can continue his fine goal scoring form this season.

You can view the pictures on Jota’s Instagram page:

