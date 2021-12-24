(Image) Liverpool trio return to training and are pictured in squad’s annual Christmas photo

Liverpool have shared their annual Christmas photograph and Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho are all involved in the picture.

The trio tested positive for Covid-19 before Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Newcastle 3-1 on December 16.

Thiago Alcantara also tested positive for the virus a few days later, before the trip to Tottenham on December 19, so he was therefore absent from the picture as he continues to isolate.

The group look to be ‘in the festive spirit’ as the caption on the image shared by the club’s official Twitter account suggests.

The Reds were set to host Leeds United at Anfield tomorrow but due to the fact Marcelo Bielsa’s side have registered a number of positive coronavirus cases, that game has now been postponed.

The side’s next fixture is now on December 28 when they are set to travel to the King Power to face Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

The return of the trio to training will come as a boost to the German boss as we head into a pivotal part of our season.

You can see the image of the squad below via the club’s Twitter page.

In the festive spirit 🎅📸 pic.twitter.com/ujHXCL33DV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2021