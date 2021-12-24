Liverpool supporters baffled as Diogo Jota takes penalty with his right foot despite many thinking he was left footed

Diogo Jota has been on fire in front of goal this season and his second-half cameo against Leicester City demonstrated this best.

As our No.20 stepped up to score the winning penalty against Leicester City, many Liverpool fans were in disbelief to see him take it with his left foot.

This season, five of his 10 Premier League goals have come with his left foot and three with his head, so you can’t blame our supporters for thinking he was better with his ‘weaker’ foot.

Across his six Premier League seasons, the Portuguese has scored six with his head, 15 with his right and 14 with his left which proves two key things about the attacker.

Firstly; he has no weak foot and his heading is also great, which makes him the perfect striker.

Also; his goal scoring has picked up so much playing under Jurgen Klopp and he is now in pursuit of Mo Salah’s scoring records this season.

No one ever thought we could find a player to break into the front three but we found someone and he continues to impress and amaze our fans.

As a look back at his ability in front of goal, here’s the goal with the left and penalty with the right against Leicester, courtesy of @LFC:

Diogo slotting us into the semi-finals 🧊 Look at those celebrations ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ebj6OCZMVf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2021

