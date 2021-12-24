Liverpool’s away kit nominated for kit of the year with just a few hours left to vote

Liverpool’s away kit has been nominated for an award and there can’t be much argument with it winning any accolades for its beauty.

The second strip that has been made by Nike during their second season with us, has been a huge hit with fans and been near impossible for some supporters to get their hands on.

Inspired by the famous ecru Reebok strip in 1996, the bold colouring captured the heart of many supporters of our club and further afield.

It has now reached the final of the ‘Kit Mag Kit of the Year’ and is being pitted against the Venezia away strip, the vote closes at 8pm on Christmas Eve.

There won’t be many who can disagree that Nike pulled it out of the bag with this one and we can only dream of an equally iconic kit next season, beating Manchester United 5-0 in Old Trafford will certainly help too!

Why not help the Reds with another award and cast a vote via the link below!

You can vote for the away kit on Twitter via @KITmagazine:

Winner announced at 8pm tonight 🕗 so go now and vote with all your insight 🗳️ — Kit Mag (@KITmagazine_) December 24, 2021

