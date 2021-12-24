Trent Alexander-Arnold names the two PL stars he’d like to see join the Reds in January

Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the two players he would sign in January if he was the manager of Liverpool.

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita departing for the Africa Cup of Nations next month, Jurgen Klopp’s options will be rather limited in the coming weeks meaning Alexander-Arnold has been questioned about what players he would bring into the Reds’ squad.

“[Kevin] De Bruyne and [Heung-Min Son,” the full-back told the Liverpool Echo (via 101 Great Goals).

“De Bruyne because I admire him a lot as a player. His vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player. The assists and the chances created he does is frightening.

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing and composure.”

The England international is enjoying a superb campaign so far and has registered the second-most assists in the Premier League this term with eight – only teammate Salah has more to his name (9).

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has recently compared Trent to Kevin De Bruyne.

“He’s De Bruyne, Beckham and Gerrard in one – at right-back,” Neville told Sky Sports recently.

Can you imagine if the pair did actually join the Reds?

The thought of De Bruyne pulling the strings alongside Thiago Alcantara and creating chances for Salah, Mane, Diogo Jota and Son ahead of them is quite simply frightening.

They are very unlikely signings, especially in January, but it’s nice to dream.

We have enough talent in our squad already to cause damage to our opponents, we’ve seen it plenty of times already this season and hopefully, we can continue to destroy teams in the new year.