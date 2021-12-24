(Video) Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker issue COVID booster vaccination plea to all supporters

Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker have teamed up to send a message to all supporters, asking them to get themselves a COVID booster vaccination jab.

Jurgen Klopp has already been very vocal in his supporter for boosters and vaccinations against COVID, also claiming the rest of his players were fully in support.

With the captain and ‘keeper now speaking out too, it shows the manager’s claims were correct about his players.

Our No.14 said: “Getting a booster is the best possible defence against COVID for you and your family.

“Booster vaccinations are now available for adults aged 18 and over”.

The Brazilian stated: “Help keep everyone safe and join me and get boosted now”.

It’s great that such influential people are willing to put their weight behind this campaign and do it so publicly, because they believe it’s the right thing to do.

Our club and manager have given them the confidence to be able to do this and it’s great that we are the team being so vocal, at such an important time.

You can watch the video of Henderson and Alisson courtesy of Reddit user u/blastburnite:

