(Video) Mo Salah’s goal against Manchester City lovingly recreated in cartoon form by Liverpool supporting artist

Mo Salah scored one of the goals of the year with his solo effort against Manchester City, which came a week before a very similar goal against Watford.

Our No.11 has had a great start to the season and is building up a strong lead as the Premier League’s top scorer for this campaign.

Such was the adoration for his solo efforts in the successive games, a Liverpool supporting artist has lovingly recreated his goal in cartoon form.

Twitter user @Toddum_ uploaded the video with the caption: ‘116 frames later! Latest in the series of 21/22 animations. Finished just in time for xmas Enjoy!‘.

It certainly must have taken him a long time to produce and the finished product is a thing of beauty, 116 frames of painstaking time and effort is a brilliant feat.

It’s a great tribute to a characteristically brilliant goal from the Egyptian King and it’s not as if any of us needed much of an excuse to watch the goal back anyway!

You can watch the video via @Toddum_ on Twitter:

116 frames later! Latest in the series of 21/22 animations. Finished just in time for xmas

Enjoy! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/iuxUGCYfRb — Todd. (@Toddum_) December 24, 2021

