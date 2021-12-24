(Video) Robbie Fowler beautifully belts out ‘Feed the world’ with the support of John Aldridge and Jason McAteer

Robbie Fowler’s finishing was a thing of beauty, the same can’t necessarily be said about his singing though!

Our legendary No.9 joined John Aldridge, Jason McAteer and host Peter McDowall in a rendition of ‘Feed the world’ and there was one member of the boy band who certainly had a leading role.

Imitating several members of the original Band Aid ensemble, the 46-year-old tested his high and low notes in a lovely example of his singing range.

As the old adage goes; he sung all the right notes, just not necessarily in the right order!

It’s good to see some former players together and having fun at this time of the year, the pints on the table in front of them probably helped warm up the vocal chords too.

The man they call God should probably stick to the day job though!

You can watch Fowler’s singing courtesy of LFC TV (via @Petermcdowall10):

We should have known God would have the voice of an angel. @Robbie9Fowler #throwyourarmsaroundtheworld pic.twitter.com/Kc4vnlnMZ4 — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) December 23, 2021

