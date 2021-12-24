(Video) Robbie Fowler has John Aldridge and Jason McAteer in fits of laughter after his quick-witted x-rated quip

Robbie Fowler provided some brilliant acting as he shocked John Aldridge and Jason McAteer during an LFC TV promo.

Host Peter McDowall was introducing the show in a clip to be used as an advert for the festive feature on the club’s channel, recorded inside a pub.

It’s clear that the two former centre-forwards were supposed to converse at the end to add some humour but the man they called God, went a bit off script.

The former No.9 entered the shot and said: “Aldo, take them to table eight please pal”, to which the response from the former Irish international was: “I’m on my break Rob”.

The quick retort of: “You’ll have a f***ing break when I tell you!” had the quartet in fits of laughter.

It’s safe to say that the 46-year-old is a better actor than he is a singer and his joke displayed some expert comedy timing.

A perfect example of some quick Scouse wit and the dressing room banter the lads would have all been so used to sharing.

You can watch the interaction between Fowler and Aldridge courtesy of LFCTV (via @Petermcdowall10):

