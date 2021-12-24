(Video) “This is going to be six or seven-nil!” – Leicester City fan regrets his confident prediction as Liverpool progress in the cup

Leicester City fans thought they were sitting pretty at 2-0 and 3-1, against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men were not finished and they pulled themselves back into the game in what was a memorable Anfield evening.

Before the Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino goals, that came before a successful penalty shoot-out, one fan of Brendan Rodgers’s side was very confident of his team progressing to the semi-final.

Lee Chappy, Jamie Vardy impersonator turned YouTuber, was streaming his live reaction to the match and made some very bold claims whilst his side were in the lead.

He shouted: “It’s 2-0, I think this game is done! This game is done and dusted boys, it’s all over!

“I can’t seem them coming back, they’ve got no one on the bench either.

“Goodness me, this is going to be six or seven-nil!”.

How wrong he was going to be proven to be as our substitutions changed the game and we dumped them out of the cup.

Never speak to soon, especially when you’re playing against the mighty Reds.

You can watch the highlights from the video courtesy of @c20let_2009:

