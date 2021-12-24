(Video) Watch as Takumi Minamino breaks the world record for most high-fives recorded in one minute

Takumi Minamino had one of his best moments in a Liverpool shirt as he scored a late equaliser against Leicester City to help guide us to the semi-final.

Despite missing a penalty in the shoot-out, the Japanese attacker was a key part of the victory as he played the full 90 minutes of a tight affair.

Since the game it has re-emerged that our No.18 broke a Guinness World Record for the most high-fives in a minute, back in 2014.

The 26-year-old broke the record whilst he was playing for Cerezo Osaka in Japan and did so whilst wearing their club colours.

In the video captured from the day, you can see the masses of people lined up to touch the hand of the former RB Salzburg player.

Let’s just say it’s probably not COVID safe but, unfortunately for our man, as his record has already been broken it will probably stand for a while until it’s safe to break again.

You can watch the video of the world record attempt by Minamino courtesy of SankeiUp on YouTube:

