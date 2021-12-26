Peter Crouch’s six-word tweet response to Klopp’s Christmas message perfectly sums things up

Peter Crouch weighed in one Jurgen Klopp’s latest Christmas message in a tweet after the German boss lauded Liverpool’s fanbase in an emotional festive clip.

The former Reds striker felt compelled to comment on the tweet in question with the words: ‘Special manager and a special club’.

Special manager and a special club — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 25, 2021

What would have been the Merseysiders’ penultimate festive fixture against Leeds United has been postponed, leaving the side with it’s final tie of the year against Leicester City to look forward to.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares update on Liverpool’s pursuit of nine-goal La Liga winger ‘performing at top level’

The sentiment of Liverpool Football Club being a special outfit is one that somehow seems to have received a significant further boost since the affable German took the Anfield reins in 2015.

It’s fair to say, of course, that we were far from being in the best condition on both a sporting and spiritual level, with the ex-Mainz boss’ message encouraging supporters and everyone around the club to turn from ‘doubters to believers’ a truly powerful request that kickstarted his Merseyside revolution.

We’re immeasurably grateful to Klopp for a number of obvious reasons (as may be indicated by our changed trophy wall) but perhaps the most important thing of all to cherish is the manner in which he embodies the values of the club and city in every fibre of his being.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!