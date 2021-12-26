‘Love Kostas’ ‘Legend’ – These Liverpool fans spot brilliant feature of Tsimikas’ Christmas post

Following Kostas Tsimikas’ post on Instagram, many a Twitter user and Liverpool supporter couldn’t help but notice the defender’s reading material – ‘Lern yerself Scouse’.

The Greek international, lovingly dubbed the ‘Greek Scouser’ by his adoring fans, has massively endeared himself to the club’s following with his performances on the pitch in first-choice Andy Robertson’s absence not to mention his willingness to embrace the local dialect.

With the Scottish international set for a spell on the sidelines after incurring a red card for a reckless challenge in our 2-2 draw with Tottenham, we’ll be set to see a bit more of the former Olympiakos man in the coming weeks.

When one considers the breadth of talent we have at our disposal, it’s rather remarkable and fortunate that we can rely on the services of backup options as gifted as our No.21.

It’s testament to the fullback’s quality that our game doesn’t really suffer all that much when our top left-back is unavailable or out of action – not discredit the world-class nature of Robertson either.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

