Liverpool make January transfer window decision as injury crisis claim made – Echo

Liverpool reportedly have no plans to dip into the January transfer window unless the club is beset by another injury crisis.

This comes from the Liverpool Echo, with it being noted that the contributions of the Reds’ backup options has convinced the club that additions in the winter window aren’t immediately necessary.

“Concerns over the imminent departures of the AFCON-bound Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah persist, but what fanbase would not fear the enforced loss of their two main goal threats?” club correspondent, Paul Gorst, wrote for the publication.

“With Diogo Jota in the form of his Liverpool career, Roberto Firmino fit again and Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both contributing, Liverpool are unlikely to be delving into the market next month.

“Barring the most jarring of injury crises, Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards will not be scouring the market or dashing around on deadline day in 2022.

“Instead, continuity remains the watchword as the recruitment department resume the usual strategy of planning for the long haul.”

With 29 goals in 59 games altogether (across all competitions) between them, the form of Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino, Taki Minamino and Divock Origi is far from being dire and it is also worth factoring in a boost to the potential goal rate of our backup men with great playing minutes available.

With mainly cup games populating our January fixture schedule beyond a crunch clash with Chelsea on 2nd, the loss of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita may not be felt quite as keenly had CAF not agreed to a delayed release date.

That’s not to say that Jurgen Klopp will face some tough challenges along the way, of course, particularly with the prospect of a two-leg cup Carabao Cup semi-final to contend with.

That being said, our men in the wings have come up with the goods when called upon in a season that has stood out due to the contributions of our backup options just as much as our first-choice starters.

