(Photo) Liverpool fans will love Naby Keita’s hilarious nod to Christmas Reds phrase

‘Feliz Naby Lad’ has become not only synonymous with a certain time of year but also with a particular Liverpool player – Naby Keita.

The Guinean international decided to pay tribute with a printed jumper bearing the immortal phrase in one of many photographs released by our current squad on Christmas Day that will delight fans.

With the No.8 having made a return to the pitch in the thrilling League Cup comeback against Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp’s squad has fortunately benefitted from a further plumping up of the midfield options following what appeared to be the making of a severe injury crisis.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & Naby Keita’s Instagram:

