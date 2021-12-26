Liverpool fans will love Salah’s perfect eight-word response to Ian Rush praise

James Pearce has shared Mo Salah’s intention to ‘get as close as possible’ to Ian Rush’s legendary goal tally of 346 for Liverpool (across all competitions).

The Egyptian international’s long-term future at the club continues to remain unresolved, with contract talks said to be still ongoing.

“Rush spoke glowingly about how Salah had already earned legendary status with his heroics for the club over the past four-and-a-half years,” the renowned reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“The Egyptian thanked the highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history for his kind words and said he was envious of Rush’s remarkable tally of 346 goals in all competitions.

“‘I hope to get as close as possible,’ he smiled.”

It’s positive, of course, that Jurgen Klopp confirmed the positive nature of such discussions in a chat with Sky Sports.

It would seem, without wishing to invite a turn in fortunes, that the former Roma attacker is ambling towards the eventuality of extending on his current terms with the club.

It’s the only eventuality that makes the most amount of sense for us in light of our No.11’s continued ludicrous numbers posted up top, having hit 22 goals for the season in 24 appearances (across all competitions).

Should the Egyptian King continue to post such figures, year after year, it’s difficult to not see him getting at least close to Rush’s superb numbers with the aid of extra time in Merseyside beyond the 2023 expiration date of his current terms.

