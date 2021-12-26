(Video) Remarkable timelapse of Liverpool’s Annie Road End development shared from drone footage

Fan-made footage capturing the first six months of work done on developing Liverpool’s Annie Road End stand has been shared online.

The redevelopment project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2023/24 season, with the update stand set to increase Anfield’s capacity by 7,000 seats.

Given the global following attached to the club, it’s another superb move to capitalise on the high (and ever-growing) demand for tickets (season and otherwise).

Work would seem to be progressing smoothly from the footage attained and we’re particularly excited to see how it all pans out, with the boosted stand set to be a fine partner for the bolstered Main Stand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Drone Captured Moments’ YouTube Channel: