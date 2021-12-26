New report weighs in on Bayern Munich’s rumoured interest in Liverpool-linked Raphinha

A report from Brazil linking Bayern Munich with a £40m move for Liverpool-linked Raphinha has been rejected.

This comes from the Yorkshire Evening Post, with the publication suggesting that Leeds have yet to receive a concrete bid for their star attacker.

The Reds were thought to be interested in adding a forward to their ranks in the summer window, with the Brazilian allegedly on Michael Edwards and co’s shortlist, though failed to add any further signings beyond former RB Leipzig man, Ibrahima Konate.

With Raphinha rightly continuing to attract plaudits in the English top-flight, one must question for how long the 25-year-old is likely to remain at Elland Road whilst bigger fish continue to express curiosity.

The futures of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will undoubtedly have some say in whether we choose to expand our options in the forward line, with a potentially reasonable fee capable of being negotiated for a man who will have only two years remaining on his contract by the end of June.

Jurgen Klopp won’t add talent for the sake of it, of course, with there needing to be absolute confidence that a new attacker coming is capable of challenging the front-three, as Diogo Jota has, for a starting berth.

