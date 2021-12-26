Pearce highlights £83.2m truth Liverpool can’t afford to ignore in Mo Salah contract negotiations

James Pearce has noted that Liverpool will find it exceedingly difficult to replace Mo Salah even with a hypothetical budget comprised of a potential salary worthy of his talents.

This comes from The Athletic, with the journalist plucking up the figure of £83.2m (equation to a potentially suitable wage packet worth £400,000 per week) to note the potentially difficulty involved in sourcing a replacement with the same funding.

With the forward’s contract expiring in 2023, the Reds certainly don’t want to see negotiations drag long into the next year – nor close to the summer window when the Egyptian will only have a year remaining on his terms.

The point made by the former Echo reporter is reasonable given the stark reality that we’d struggle to find someone even vaguely close to capable of filling Salah’s boots in an upcoming window.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, for instance, though linked with an Anfield switch, are strongly linked with moves to other European heavyweights.

The recruitment team’s eyes would then move to other, even more unproven and untested talents who may bear (one might hope) a similar ceiling to the Egyptian King.

A time to replace our talismanic No.11 will, sadly, eventually come one day, though his current performance levels and stupendous conditioning mean that we’re unlikely to see a significant drop-off until well into the player’s 30s.

