(Photo) Salah snapped with ‘huge talent’ from MLS training with Liverpool; many Champions League clubs keeping tabs

Posted by
(Photo) Salah snapped with ‘huge talent’ from MLS training with Liverpool; many Champions League clubs keeping tabs

A photo capturing Mo Salah with Canadian ace, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, has been circulating on Twitter courtesy of Watch LFC’s Twitter account.

The snap would appear to confirm an update from freelance MLS reporter Tom Bogert (who described the teenager as a ‘huge talent’) noting that the forward was set to train with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a similar training stint with fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal and is said to have courted interest from a number of Champions League-playing outfits.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top