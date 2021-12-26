(Photo) Salah snapped with ‘huge talent’ from MLS training with Liverpool; many Champions League clubs keeping tabs

A photo capturing Mo Salah with Canadian ace, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, has been circulating on Twitter courtesy of Watch LFC’s Twitter account.

The snap would appear to confirm an update from freelance MLS reporter Tom Bogert (who described the teenager as a ‘huge talent’) noting that the forward was set to train with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a similar training stint with fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal and is said to have courted interest from a number of Champions League-playing outfits.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Toronto’s 17-year-old winger, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty with Mo Salah. He’s been training with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/k964nb3ni5 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 25, 2021