(Photo) Liverpool handed midfield boost as Thiago shares major COVID update

Thiago Alcantara has confirmed that he is COVID-19 free via a tweet shared online of him celebrating the festive period with his family.

The classy Spanish midfielder is pictured at home with his wife and two children after having spent a period in isolation following a positive COVID test result prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham.

Availability for our upcoming meeting with Leicester in the English top-flight may very well come down to the wire given the coaching team’s preference for returning stars to have at least a couple of training sessions under their belt.

Nonetheless, it’s a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men after having been forced to negotiate past a difficult period of fixtures with limited midfield options.

