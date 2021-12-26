(Photo) Liverpool handed midfield boost as Thiago shares major COVID update

Thiago Alcantara has confirmed that he is COVID-19 free via a tweet shared online of him celebrating the festive period with his family.
The classy Spanish midfielder is pictured at home with his wife and two children after having spent a period in isolation following a positive COVID test result prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham.
Availability for our upcoming meeting with Leicester in the English top-flight may very well come down to the wire given the coaching team’s preference for returning stars to have at least a couple of training sessions under their belt.
Nonetheless, it’s a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men after having been forced to negotiate past a difficult period of fixtures with limited midfield options.
You can catch the photo and tweet below
Hope you all had a wonderful Xmas! ❤️🎄
Wishing you all the best!#CovidFree 👌🎅🏽 pic.twitter.com/norRdv6Dar
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 26, 2021