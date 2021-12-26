(Photo) Van Dijk recalls Liverpool signing announcement with superb 10-word tweet

Virgil van Dijk remains one of the most remarkable signings of the Jurgen Klopp era for a variety of reasons – one of the main ones being the fashion in which the club confirmed the agreement with Southampton.

Pictured in front of his Christmas tree, the Dutch colossus held Liverpool’s then 2017/18 kit in a photograph shared by the club’s official Twitter account, which the No.4 shared on Christmas Day this year with the caption: “Still one of my best Christmas presents I’ve ever had.”

It’s fair to say that many a Red will more than likely feel mutual on the matter given the former Southampton star’s importance to this side.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @VirgilvDijk:

Still one of my best Christmas presents I’ve ever had https://t.co/LNITxPams2 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 25, 2021