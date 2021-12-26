(Video) Egypt showcase Mo Salah’s best achievements with remarkable 3D light display

Cairo is hosting a 3D show of Mo Salah’s best accomplishments for Liverpool and beyond.

The light show, which utilised 3D mapping technology, showcases the No.11’s achievements domestically and abroad in the Tahrir Complex in Egypt’s capital.

Fans of the 29-year-old can observe some of the attacker’s best feats, including being part of the Reds’ Champions League-winning squad in the 2018/19 campaign and more as the nation celebrates its most gifted footballer.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of africanews.