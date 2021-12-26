(Video) The five reasons Hamburg rejected Jurgen Klopp in horrific call from Bundesliga outfit

Given the success has Jurgen Klopp has brought to the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool during his managerial career so far, it’s fair to presume that a number of sleeping giants may be regretting overlooking the German.

Hamburg, it would appear, are certainly one such outfit, with the Bundesliga club reportedly deciding to avoid approaching the 54-year-old due to him wearing ripped jeans, smoking, his ‘gruff appearance’, his perceived poor media handling and a supposed lack of proper timekeeping.

Several league titles later (not to mention a Champions League trophy in Merseyside), it would seem that an error of seismic proportions was made.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of JOE:

