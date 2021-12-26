(Video) Watch Van Dijk bossing it as a leader on the pitch for the Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk’s credentials as a top-class defender have been highlighted consistently throughout his time in the famous red shirt, though appreciation of his leadership ability is perhaps to be found wanting (at least to the same extent as his defensive contributions).

In a clip shared by the Netherlands national team’s official Twitter account, the Dutchman can be observed directing his teammates and organising play from the backline.

Paolo Maldini once famously said, ‘If I have to make a tackle then I have already made a mistake.’

Our talismanic No.4 would appear to have taken that a step further as far as his teammates’ potential errors are concerned, as he continues to demonstrate how well-earned his captain’s armband is for the Oranje.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @OnsOranje: