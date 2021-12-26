Stephen Warnock shares Liverpool concern Reds must address in future as league verdict given

Stephen Warnock has warned that Liverpool will likely need to address the average age of the squad in future.

With the likes of key members of the forward line and midfield in, or approaching, their 30s, it’s a concern that is far from unreasonable.

“I think my only concern is the age of the squad now and at what point is he [Jurgen Klopp] going to have to invest again,” the 40-year-old told the Mirror. “But it doesn’t matter at the moment, it’s about the here and now, and he knows his squad is good enough to compete at the top end of the league.”

That being said, with promising youngsters pushing through and recent additions to the club impressing, there’s a certain degree of faith in the future of the team, provided that further signings are made in one of the upcoming windows.

READ MORE: Ex-Red makes Salah ‘longevity’ claim as Liverpool contract talks rumble on

We can quite likely safely rule out any winter window additions unless the recruitment team find the perfect man available (for a reasonable price) at the perfect time.

We’ve certainly history for such incomings, as is perhaps best demonstrated by the transfer of Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

That being said, we’d expect the bulk of our business to be conducted in the summer window, with the future of the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane likely to have a significant impact on the extent of our involvement.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!