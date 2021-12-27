(Image) Curtis Jones pictured with his partner in matching pyjamas on Christmas Day

Curtis Jones has been celebrating the festive period with loved ones as he edges closer to a long awaited return from injury and COVID.

Our No.17 last played against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he started his sixth game in a run of seven matches for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

There have been 12 games played since the 20-year-old has been in the squad and he has almost become the forgotten man of late but will be eagerly awaiting a return to the pitch.

READ MORE: (Image) Mo Salah shares family pictures as he celebrates Christmas with his young family

The attacking midfielder has clearly been enjoying his time off though as his girlfriend shared a picture on her Instagram story of the pair who were adorned in matching pyjamas.

Good job they got the colour right as the both look good in red and are obviously full of festive cheer in what has been a longer than expected Christmas break, given the postponement of the Leeds United game.

We look forward to seeing him back with the rest of the lads and enjoying his football again.

You can view picture on via @saffiekhan_ Instagram story:

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!