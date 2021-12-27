(Image) James Milner shares image of his Christmas presents in a classic example of ‘boring’ stereotype

James Milner is on a one man mission to become the King of social media as he repeatedly discards and plays up to his ‘boring’ image.

Our No.7 shared an image of how he was celebrating Christmas, much to the enjoyment of many Liverpool fans online.

The 35-year-old used the caption: ‘Four new coasters and some anti-wrinkle eye cream…Christmases don’t come much better. Happy Christmas everyone 😊#santaknowsmesowell #heavyshloersession‘.

The Leeds-born midfielder loves to play up to his perceived boring image and the coaster, eye cream and sparking juice drink combination are the perfect example of it.

Pictured alongside his dog, the Englishman is the real man’s best friend as he continues to deliver on and off the pitch on a regular basis.

The only people who didn’t enjoy this was probably Ribena as they appear to have been replaced by Shloer in the midfielder’s soft drink rankings.

You can view the image on Milner’s Instagram:

