(Image) Mo Salah shares family pictures as he celebrates Christmas with his young family

Mo Salah shared an image online of him and his family celebrating Christmas together in Merseyside, much to the joy of many Liverpool fans.

The four members of the Salah family are clearly all having a merry festive period as they shared a picture in front of a Christmas tree and were all adorned in matching pyjamas.

Some fans were confused as to why the Egyptian King was celebrating the Christian holiday but many more praised our forward for his religious inclusion for his family.

As this period is so important and widely celebrated in Britain, it would make sense for our No.11 to join in the festivities and allow his children to do the same as their peers.

It’s great that the inclusion the 29-year-old fights for, is also celebrated within his own family and they are all enjoying a special time together.

We hope the whole family can celebrate many more Christmases together but more importantly that they are spent in Liverpool!

You can view the picture of the Salah’s on Instagram:

