(Image) ‘This might help’ – Andy Robertson uploads image to explain how he sustained his black eye

Andy Robertson was spotted in Liverpool training with a black eye and uploaded to social media to explain how he had sustained the injury.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Scotland captain shared an image of the incident that caused the bruising around his eye, that came in the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Our No.26 scored our second goal of the game as he stooped to conquer, following a perfect cross from his full-back mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In his Instagram story, the 27-year-old showed that as he headed the ball into the back of the net, Emerson Royal had kicked our man in the face.

It was the Spurs defender that was to be on the wrong end of a swipe from the former Hull City man that would see him later shown a straight red card.

With the postponement of the Leeds United Boxing Day match, Robbo will now miss the Chelsea game at Anfield in the start of the new year.

You could view the picture via Robertson’s Instagram stories:

