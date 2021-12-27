‘It worries me’ – Liverpool legend’s honest verdict on Mo Salah’s contract situation

Former Liverpool player Phil Thompson has admitted that he’s concerned by Mo Salah’s contract situation with the Egyptian still yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

The Reds’ No. 11 is the Premier League’s top scorer this term with 15 goals and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

“It worries me,” Thompson told Express Sport (via Football 365).

“I’d just like to hope if Mo’s loving Liverpool like he says he does, I’m hoping that surely there’s a deal there for his agent and the football club to say ‘yes, he’s more than happy with that’.

“He’s going to be nearly 31 when his contract’s up. If he’s thinking of moving then, somebody who is going to be purchasing Mo, paying big salaries. He’s not a 27-year-old, 28-year-old – he’s going to be 31.

“So I think hopefully he sees his best years still being at Liverpool.

“Everybody should try to make it work if everybody is concentrated on it.

“But I think it’s got to be done in January, if it doesn’t get done in January, this thing of ‘it’s alright, we’ve still got a bit to go’ – no.

“If it gets into the summer, I for one will be panicking very, very much.”

Although it would be nice to get the contract sorted soon, there’s no need to panic just yet, Mo has insisted he’s happy at the club and has shown no signs of wanting to leave.

His performances on the pitch suggest he’s loving life on Merseyside and long may that continue.

All of Europe’s biggest clubs would be interested in the former Roma man if he was available but the winger appears to be in the form of his life.

It feels like he scores every time he plays and hopefully he can find the back of the net tomorrow when we make the trip to Leicester.

Ahead of the trip to the King Power, we’re second in the table, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand and Thompson has discussed whether we can win numerous trophies this term: “It’s looking too far ahead. I’m certainly not going to go down the Manchester City route and everybody’s lauding them, everybody’s talking, ‘they can win the four, they can do this, they can do that’.

“As long as we get success in one or two trophies and push for everything because that’s what Liverpool Football Club should be doing, I would be delighted.