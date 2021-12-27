Jurgen Klopp provides COVID update and announces three new cases within the club

Jurgen Klopp took to the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Leicester City and provided an update on the COVID cases within the squad.

Our boss confirmed the current status of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara and also provided news of three new cases that have been recorded.

The German said: “Yeah, the boys who had to isolate, or had COVID, are back, that means Fab, Virgil, Curtis and Thiago.

“Thiago was the latest, he came back and trained yesterday for the first time with the team.

“We have one young player who is now isolating and two staff. It’s really tricky, every morning when you come in it’s a little bit like a lottery.

“You hope it’s all fine and then one case… that’s the situation, but apart from that we are fine.”

It’s great that the members of the first team are all back to full fitness and health and that we can head into the game against Brendan Rodgers’ side away from positive cases (for now at least!).

Fingers crossed the clean bill of health continues and we can keep playing all our scheduled fixtures for the foreseeable future.

