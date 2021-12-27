Jurgen Klopp’s non-COVID injury updates ahead of trip to King Power Stadium for Leicester City match-up

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on the five players currently out with non-COVID related injuries and suspensions.

After providing his COVID update, the club have informed supporters of who will be unavailable for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

The 54-year-old looks to be edging very close to a fully fit squad!

‘Andy Robertson is suspended for the trip to King Power Stadium, while Divock Origi has not played since scoring the winner to defeat AC Milan at San Siro three weeks ago.

‘Nathaniel Phillips (fractured cheekbone) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are out, while Adrian has been sidelined for much of December with a calf injury.’

It’s a worry that Divock Origi remains out with a knee injury that didn’t appear to be a major problem, particularity as we only have two games before Mo Salah and Sadio Mane head off to AFCON.

Andy Robertson’s suspension was known and it’s unfortunate for him that, given the postponement of the Leeds United game, he will now miss the Chelsea match too.

Other than that, there’s no major issues that we are unaware of and it shouldn’t be too long before Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott will be back in the squad.

Fingers crossed we can one day have a fully clean bill of health!

