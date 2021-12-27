Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester know how to ‘hurt’ Liverpool ahead of PL clash

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho insists he and his teammates are aware of how Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool play and believes they know how to ‘hurt’ the Reds as they prepare to face them on Tuesday night.

The two sides met recently in the EFL Cup with Klopp’s side coming from 2-0 and 3-1 down to win the game on penalties.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV (via Liverpool Echo).

“We played them in the cup and it obviously was a good game, but we lost.

“We’re hoping to do better in the Premier League and get something out of the game.

“When you play a team like them, you know how they play, you know about the players, and you know how to hurt them as well, how to attack them. We know about how they play and hopefully we give them a game.

“We put in a good performance at Anfield and we’re hoping to repeat that at King Power Stadium. Hopefully we’ll do that.”

Former Manchester City man Iheanacho only has three goals to his name this term and has had to settle for a place on the bench due to the impressive form of both Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Thiago are all in contention to play against the Foxes after completing their Covid-19 isolation.

Liverpool are now six points behind Manchester City, although we do have a game in hand on the Citizens.

It’s imperative that we earn all three points at the King Power tomorrow in order to keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s side.