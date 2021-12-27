Leicester City could be without 11 first-team players ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the King Power Stadium

Liverpool are set to face a Leicester City side that could be without up to 11 players following an injury crisis within the squad.

After their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers has now confirmed a host of players that could be missing for the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to the club website, the full list of issues is quite extensive and includes:

‘Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu have joined the Foxes’ list of absentees, while Ryan Bertrand is a doubt after sustaining a twisted knee during the warm-up prior to their Boxing Day defeat at Manchester City.

‘Harvey Barnes, Jonny Evans and Danny Ward are also unavailable, with Wesley Fofana and James Justin recovering from long-term injuries.

‘However, Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy will be ready after both were unused substitutes at Etihad Stadium.’

It would be a case of playing the players that are available to our former boss but given their Carabao Cup escapades and the Boxing Day match at the Etihad, those fit enough to play may be severely fatigued.

This is no guarantee of a result though and we will need to ensure that we are on top form in order to get a much needed three points.

#Ep27 of The Red Nets Podcast: Embarrassing full-strength Leicester, Rodgers’ impossible job… and more!